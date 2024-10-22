At 08:48, Stark-Watzinger sealed a two-party accord in Kiev

For the ailing German Education Minister, this is undeniably a shift in pace: Bettina Stark-Watzinger is jetting off to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, for deliberations. With this visit, the Minister intends to underscore "Germany's unwavering solidarity with Ukraine," as she previously mentioned. Throughout her journey, she aims to put pen to paper on a new bilateral accord concerning scientific and technological collaboration with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj, overriding an older pact from the Soviet era. Accompanying the Minister, who has dealt with criticism for her treatment of her ousted State Secretary, is a distinguished delegation of researchers. The new accord seeks to bolster Ukraine's innovative prowess. This is the Minister's second trip to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Firebreak at Russian Tambov chemical plantAs per Russian accounts, a Ukrainian drone has allegedly ignited an explosion at a chemical facility in the Russian region of Tambov, with the plant briefly burning, according to Governor Maxim Jegorov. "Initial information indicates no casualties," he put forth on Telegram. The Tambov Oblast is approximately 400 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border, with the main city situated halfway between Moscow and Volgograd.

07:49 Early Russian education: Kindergarten receives model of "freed" Bachmut ruinsIt appears that Russia begins indoctrinating its youth at a tender age. As reported by the independent Russian portal "Meduza," a preschool class paid a visit to a regional military base this week and joined the nationalist youth organization Junarmija. As a memento to commemorate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a custom-made model of the ravaged Ukrainian city of Bachmut. The display features dilapidated houses, a tank emblazoned with the letter Z, and the Russian flag flying on a nearby building. The title of the exhibit is "The Liberation of Bachmut's City," allowing children to understand how the Russian liberators operate.

07:18 Russian drone strike claims life of a child and two adults in SumyAccording to Governor Ihor Kaltschenko, a Russian drone strike in the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy has resulted in three fatalities, including a child. A residential building was struck during the night, as reported on Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk prosecutor's office: Russian soldiers kill two Ukrainian prisoners of warThis is not the first such incident: According to the prosecutor's office of Donetsk, Russian soldiers have murdered two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, the Kremlin's troops allegedly captured the two unarmed soldiers during an assault on Ukrainian positions, forced them to lie facedown on the ground, and later killed them at close range. The killing of prisoners of war violates the Geneva Conventions and is a grave war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have reportedly launched a criminal investigation under martial law. The Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also alerted the UN and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 Harris: Trump's Presidency Could Signal Disaster for UkraineDemocratic US presidential nominee Kamala Harris accuses her Republican opponent Donald Trump of being susceptible to manipulation by "tyrants and autocrats," a remark she makes at a campaign event in the state of Michigan. Trump, she argues, can be swayed through favors and flattery from tyrants and autocrats. If he triumphs in the November election, Ukraine will fall to Russia, she cautions, with global repercussions. Harris commends bipartisan cohesion in Congress to support Ukraine and trusts this camaraderie will persist, yet expresses concern over Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Governor: Tula Distilleries Damaged by DronesAs per Russian reports, two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, south of Moscow, have suffered damage from Ukrainian drone strikes. "Initial reports suggest no casualties," Governor Dmitri Miliajew shares through Telegram. Emergency services personnel are on the scene, and the situation is under control. The degree of the attack on the distilleries in the city of Efremov and the village of Luschkowski remains unclear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike has also crippled a heating facility and a structure in the Russian region of Bryansk, bordering Ukraine, according to the governor. Russian air defense forces reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the territory, without any reported injuries.

05:01 Poland Seeks Access to Secret Annexes of Zelensky's Triumph PlanPoland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski demands to inspect the clandestine annexes of the triumphant plan touted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish news agency PAP reports this. Zelensky noted at the plan's unveiling that the full text would not be published, and only selected allies essential to its implementation would gain access to the hidden annexes of certain components. Bartoszewski explains that Poland is not among the nations privy to comprehensive information about the plan. "When Germany pledged helmets to the Ukrainians, we provided 320 tanks. Our contribution was undoubtedly significant," the deputy Polish foreign minister points out. "Therefore, I am confident enough to assert that we should be privy to these documents," he declares.

04:06 Britain Lends UKP 2.26 Billion to Ukraine for Military PurposesThe UK has lent Ukraine 2.26 billion pounds (about 4.41 billion dollars) for military purposes, as announced by Defense Minister John Healey. This loan can be utilized to enhance the range of drones, surpassing some long-range missiles, among other things. When asked if Ukraine could acquire British Storm-Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russia with this money, Healey responded, "They are heavily investing in the development of drones with extended range. They will consult with us on how to use the funds and which weapons they require immediately." This figure is part of a larger planned loan from the G7 countries, secured using the profits from around $300 billion in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 U.S. to Consult Allies over North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine ConflictAllegations of North Korean soldiers being deployed to Russia for use in Ukraine have the U.S. describing it as a "dangerous" development. "If true, this is a highly concerning development and an obvious deepening of military relations" between North Korea and Russia, states US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, before the UN Security Council. "We are consulting with our allies and partners about the implications of such a significant move," Wood continues.

01:47 Navalny's "Patriot" Autobiography Released TodayJulia Navalnaya views her husband Alexei's autobiography "Patriot" as a kind of legacy of the man who was Russia's most prominent opposition figure for many years. The book is released today, however not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. It is a significant testimony of the sharpest critic of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and his belief in a better future for Russia, says the 48-year-old. She completed the over 500-page work with numerous family photos and political appearances after Navalny's death.

00:46 Zelensky Urges Ukrainian Soldiers to Hold Out in KurskUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on his soldiers to hold out in the captured bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite numerous reports of Russian troops pushing Ukrainian forces back there, Zelensky asserts: "We are holding our ground, and I thank every soldier for their bravery." He has consulted with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoly Barhylevyych about the situation. "We must not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war must return to the territory from which it originated. This is the case where a buffer zone is created on the aggressor's territory," says Zelensky in his daily evening address.

23:36 Guterres to Meet with Putin during BRICS SummitUN Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with President Vladimir Putin during his first trip to Russia since the onset of the Russian large-scale offensive in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. The meeting between the two leaders will take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the BRICS group summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia, the Kremlin announced. Besides the activities of the UN, the meeting between Guterres and Putin will address "current issues on the international agenda" in addition to the Middle East crisis and the situation in Ukraine.

22:24 Zelensky Informs of $800 Million US Aid for Ukrainian Drone ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces that the USA is preparing aid worth $800 million for the production of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine is grateful for this support. We need Ukraine, despite all the political threats in the world, to always be able to defend its sovereignty," says Zelensky in his daily evening address.

21:51 South Korea Ponders Sending Intelligence Officers to Ukraine

South Korean media reports suggest that Seoul is pondering on dispatching intelligence officers to Ukraine following North Korea's alleged deployment of troops to Russia. According to a report citing intelligence sources, the government and military are "reviewing a plan to send an appropriate number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence officers and experts in enemy tactics." South Korean personnel could then interrogate or provide translation services for North Korean soldiers if they are captured by Ukrainian forces, the report said. They would also provide Ukraine with information on North Korea's military tactics.

In light of the ongoing cyber conflicts, the need for Cyberwar defensives becomes increasingly important. Russian accounts suggest that Ukrainian drones have allegedly triggered an explosion at a chemical facility in Tambov, Russia.

Given the reliance on technology in modern warfare, cyberwar can potentially target critical infrastructure, including energy, utilities, and communication systems. This incident highlights the importance of strengthening national cybersecurity measures to prevent such attacks and mitigate their impacts.

