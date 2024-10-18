At 07:41, according to the ISW, Russian forces are pushing forward on the Kursk front.

In the Russian border region of Kursk, Russian forces appear to be making headway, as per an assessment. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US think tank, suggests that the Russians have made advancements in the western front area close to southeastern Korenevo. This supposedly is backed by geolocation data. Fighting persists near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank observing territorial gains on both sides along the front.

06:57 Kyiv reports significant drone assaultRussia allegedly launched another large-scale drone attack, based on Ukrainian reports. Throughout the night, the Ukrainian air force issued warnings about attack drones over numerous parts of the country. In the morning, the military administration of Kyiv reported that this was among the most substantial drone attacks targeting the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine. The military administration claimed that all drones bound for the capital were intercepted. The drone attack over Kyiv lasted over four and a half hours. The air alert remains active in some regions. As of now, no information is available on potential casualties or damage.

06:40 Ukraine conflict takes center stage during Biden visitUS President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later today, about three months before the end of his term. The support of Ukraine in its battle against Russia is likely to be the primary topic of their discussion. According to the White House, a meeting involving Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also proposed. The situation in Ukraine will also be under scrutiny, along with the conflict in the Middle East.

06:08 Russian forces test readiness of nuclear missile unitThe state-owned Russian news agency RIA reports, quoting the Russian Ministry of Defense, that the commanders of the strategic Russian nuclear forces are assessing their unit stationed in the city of Bologoye. The exercise incorporates maneuvers and the deployment of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban labels Selenskyj's plan "alarming"Hungarian Prime Minister Orban characterizes the "victory plan" of Ukrainian President Selenskyj as "alarming". Prior to the EU summit, where Selenskyj unsuccessfully pushed his plan, Orban described the armament of Ukraine as "risky" on Facebook. Orban has been advocating for negotiations with Moscow for some time and has also visited Kyiv and the Kremlin as an informal mediator, without achieving any results.

03:26 Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Bild report on WMD developmentFollowing allegations of plans to rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has also issued a statement. "We categorically reject the allegations made by unidentified sources in the 'Bild' newspaper about purported plans by Ukraine to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry states. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." Previously, President Selenskyj had already dismissed corresponding allegations at the NATO headquarters (see entry from 20:21).

01:33 Russians attempt to breach defenses at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to force their way through Ukrainian defensive lines in the area of Chasiv Yar, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. Intense fighting is reported near Chasiv Yar. Where Russians are not making progress, they are conducting small probing attacks to identify vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defenses, Bobovnikova said. The Ukrainian military's strategy is to isolate Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Biden and Scholz to Lift Weapon RestrictionsChristoph Heusgen, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, is urging US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to remove restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. The request follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's presentation of a victory plan for Ukraine. "Zelensky's appeals are primarily directed at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both could make an extremely important contribution to the realization of the Zelensky plan by lifting range limitations and delivering effective weapons," Heusgen told the German editorial network. "The visit of the US President to Berlin on Friday would be an ideal opportunity for such an announcement."

23:21 Garpiya Drone Production: US Imposes Sanctions on Russian and Chinese CompaniesThe US Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese network of companies involved in the development and production of long-range drones. Known as Garpiya drones, Russia is utilizing them in the conflict in Ukraine. The weapons are produced in Russia, with Chinese companies providing parts and technology. The US sanctions target three companies and one individual.

22:18 Zelensky: Up to 10,000 North Korean Soldiers Could Join Kremlin's FightAs per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, roughly 10,000 North Korean soldiers might be geared up to join Russia's side in their conflict against Ukraine. Zelensky mentioned this during his visit to Brussels, sharing intel about these soldiers being readied for deployment. If true, it could initiate the "first step towards a global war," as Zelensky cautioned. He didn't reveal the sources of this intel about the North Korean soldiers. Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell had expressed alarm in Seoul over the growing North Korean involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine. Reports suggest that North Korea has supplied weapons and ammunition to Russia, with North Korean soldiers even reportedly participating in combat within Ukraine. Furthermore, Ukrainian media claims that six North Korean soldiers lost their lives in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Donetsk region in early October.

21:06 Manfred Weber: Enhance Europe's Support for Ukraine to Bolster SecurityManfred Weber, leader of the EPP group in the European Parliament, urges Europe to provide more extensive backing for Ukraine. In an interview with Phoenix on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, he said, "I'd like more of it. It's doable. Europe is vast; we're financially powerful, economically strong; we can afford it. We must understand: this investment is an investment in our security. We keep the war at bay by supporting Ukraine." Majority of European citizens support Ukraine, but there's a need for clear statements about NATO membership perspective for Ukraine. Berlin, in particular, should advocate for it.

20:52 Defense Ministers to Discuss Enhancing NATO's StandardsThe defense ministers of NATO member states will convene at their autumn meeting on Friday to discuss the expansion of the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities. Improving weapon and ammunition standardization is on the agenda. Mark Rutte, NATO's new Secretary General, stated, "Standards are essential for our ability to fight together." Standardization can also cut down acquisition costs, as demonstrated by challenges within the German-Dutch corps, where Dutch 155-mm standard ammunition cannot be used in German howitzers and vice versa.

20:20 Trump Blames Zelensky for Russia Invasion, Questions US Aid to UkraineRepublican US presidential candidate Donald Trump echoes partial responsibility for Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Ukrainian President Zelensky. In a nearly hour-long podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David, Trump asserted, "He should've never let this war occur." Trump also debated US aid to Ukraine under Russian attack, expressing, "Zelensky is one of the best dealmakers I've ever seen. He constantly receives $100 billion from us. Who has ever achieved that level of funding in history?"

19:42 Ukraine Appeals for Global Aid in Mine ClearanceUkrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal calls upon the world for assistance in mines clearance at a summit in Switzerland. Addressing representatives from approximately 50 states, he underscored, "This is a herculean task." He urged the world to amplify their support for Ukraine in mine clearance operations, as landmines now occupy up to 25% of Ukraine. The World Bank estimates the cost of clearance at $34.6 billion. Since the war began, Ukraine has supposedly cleared 35,000 square kilometers, equivalent to the area of Baden-Württemberg. The UN has reported 399 civilian deaths due to mines.

19:04 Zelensky Denies Suggestions of Nuclear Weapon PreparationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies media claims that he hinted at potential nuclear rearmament for Ukraine during his EU summit appearance. He clarified, "We have not addressed preparations for nuclear weapon construction." Instead, he cited the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, which obligated security guarantees to Ukraine at the expense of abandoning its nuclear weapons in its territories. Putin's Russian invasion, however, has nullified those guarantees, implying that NATO membership is the only alternative for Ukraine.

18:00 Rutte Guarantees NATO Aid for Ukraine's SurvivalNew NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte vowed to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance and assist it in its survival during a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky reiterated his country's aspiration to join the transatlantic alliance as soon as possible. Afterward, they participated in a NATO-Ukraine Council dinner with defense ministers from 32 member states.

