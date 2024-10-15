"Astonished" Mbappé gave his defense against the gravest allegations

Soccer star Kylian Mbappé is disputing claims made in the media regarding an investigation into a sexual assault case in Sweden. His legal representative, Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, mentioned to TF1 that he has a clean slate. Mbappé appears perplexed by the inclusion of his name in these reports. According to Canu-Bernard, speaking to "Le Parisien", Mbappé remains unaffected, confident in his actions and inactions. A lawsuit for libel or fabrication of a crime is being considered as a response.

Canu-Bernard continued in the paper, "There's an immense sense of caution surrounding him." World-class striker Mbappé is never alone. "He doesn't travel solo, nor does he return home alone. If he's with companions, there's always someone in the vicinity." The Madrid-based player, currently one of global football's most prominent figures, has undertaken these precautions due to the possibility of being targeted by individuals with malicious intent.

Mbappé's secluded stay in Stockholm

Due to an illness, Mbappé, France's captain, had to skip the recent 2-1 defeat against Belgium and the 4-1 win against Israel during the Tricolore team's international matches in Brussels and Budapester. Instead, he visited Stockholm privately. Swedish newspapers "Aftonbladet" and "Expressen" detailed Mbappé's journey to Sweden's capital last week and the subsequent investigations into allegations of sexual assault at the hotel where Mbappé and his entourage were staying.

Both newspapers, along with SVT radio and TV4, reported that the investigations targeted Mbappé. The Stockholm police declined to comment on the matter when asked. Marianna Chirakova, the responsible prosecutor, acknowledged, in light of media reports about the alleged sexual assault, that a sexual assault report had been filed. The incident occurred on a Thursday at a hotel in Stockholm's center. Chirakova refused to disclose the person against whom the complaint was lodged when asked.

Mbappé's attorney stated that Mbappé was taken aback by the accusations. "We don't even have confirmation if they involve him." They have not been notified by the judicial system. They also lack insight into the accuser's identity. "Mbappé remains clueless about it. He doesn't know what it's about. He doesn't understand it," Canu-Bernard said. "It's based on nothing that can be traced back to the two or three nights he spent in Stockholm," she added.

