Housing policy - Associations demand relief for more housing construction

The Association of North German Housing Companies (VNW) and Haus & Grund are calling on the Schleswig-Holstein state government to ease the financial burden and reduce bureaucracy. "As far as the bureaucratic and financial burdens on housing companies are concerned, our state is one of the best in the world," criticized VNW Director Andreas Breitner and the Chairman of Haus & Grund Schleswig-Holstein, Alexander Blažek, on Thursday.

They cited the implementation of the property tax reform based on the federal model as a negative example. The procedure is bureaucratic, complicated and drives up property tax in particularly sought-after neighborhoods due to the great influence of standard land values.

The heads of the association called on the state government to reduce the land transfer tax. At currently 6.5 percent, Schleswig-Holstein is at the top of the list of federal states. "If you want construction and housing to become more affordable, you have to start here. The tax must come down." The tax authorities would have to completely waive this tax on the first purchase of an owner-occupied property so that young families could afford to buy their own home.

To reduce bureaucracy, the state government should use the reform of the state building regulations and simplify procedures. A uniform building permit is necessary - if possible also coordinated with Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Breitner and Blažek believe that the federal Building Energy Act (GEG) will make Schleswig-Holstein's Energy Transition and Climate Protection Act (EWKG), which contains almost the same regulations, superfluous. "The legal situation here is already confusing enough. There is no need for an extra sausage in Schleswig-Holstein."

Source: www.stern.de