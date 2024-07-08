Renewable energies - Associations: Agree balcony power plants with landlords

Tenant and property owner associations welcome the simplifications for the installation of balcony power plants. "Today, everyone wants to contribute something to climate protection and save a little as well," says the chief lawyer of the nationwide property owners' association Haus und Grund, Inka-Marie Storm. However, a few things need to be considered: One cannot simply go to the hardware store or the internet and buy a balcony power plant, the lawyer explains. Even if landlords cannot fundamentally prohibit the installation, the installation must still be discussed with them. In the case of owner associations, it can take time for permission to be granted. In addition, the installation must be carried out professionally.

"It's a huge relief for tenants and tenants at the moment," says Zakaria Said, legal advisor at the Magdeburg Tenants' Association. "However, it is still important to talk to the landlord about it properly." This also includes a liability and indemnification provision.

The German Bundestag passed simplifications for the installation of so-called plug-and-play balcony power plants in the previous week. Before the law comes into force, it must still be approved by the Bundesrat and published in the Federal Law Gazette. According to a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Justice, with the coming into force of the law, it cannot be expected before mid-October.

