Health - Association: Many doctors' surgeries in Hesse closed in protest

In protest against the federal government's healthcare policy, doctors' surgeries in many places in Hesse also remain closed between the years. "The feedback I am receiving shows that the majority of surgeries are on strike," said Christian Sommerbrodt, Chairman of the General Practitioners' Association of Hesse on Thursday. However, the number of doctors in private practice who have responded to the call is not being recorded centrally. According to the survey, around half to three quarters of GP practices are taking part. Specialists are also taking part in the protest.

The protest action is not about paralyzing medical care, Sommerbrodt emphasized. The protest was deliberately scheduled for a time when fewer people visit a doctor's surgery. The nature of the protest also varies from practice to practice - in some cases, for example, only patients with appointments are treated. In addition, many doctors are busy with billing or other organizational work in their practices.

Medical associations across Germany had called for GP and specialist practices to remain closed between the years. The action planned for Wednesday to Friday is part of the "Practice in Need" campaign, which is supported by more than 20 associations. The practices have been called upon to inform their patients about the closure, to refer them to the medical on-call service and to provide a replacement for emergencies.

The protest is directed against the policies of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). Among other things, the associations are demanding higher fees. Lauterbach described the demand for more money in the ZDF program "heute journal update" on Thursday night as unfounded.

Protest call to the practices Message from the Virchowbund

