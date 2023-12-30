Health - Association: GPs are "clearly over the limit"

According to the Rhineland-Palatinate General Practitioners' Association, many GPs are currently overworked. Many cases of illness, many closed practices between the years and regionally underserved areas: Doctors are working "well above their capacity", the second chairwoman of the association, Heidi Weber, announced on Saturday in Bitburg in the Eifel region.

The reduced opening hours of the Bitburg on-call medical practice were also noticeable: it was already closed at night and was also not staffed on Friday afternoons, said GP Weber. The result: "The queue outside the practice door was almost endless." Most of the acute cases were respiratory infections.

Around half of the medical practices in the country are currently on vacation, and half of the remaining practices are often significantly understaffed due to illness. Information on whether and how many practices are on strike is not available from the association. "We need a decision in Germany to strengthen outpatient care, otherwise these teams will no longer be able to work," demanded Weber.

According to the State Investigation Office in Koblenz, there has been a significant increase in coronavirus, influenza and RSV pathogens in recent weeks. This is based on random samples from the state's own SURE surveillance project. According to the office, 40 GP and pediatric practices in Rhineland-Palatinate are taking part in this project.

