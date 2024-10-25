Skip to content
Assisting Journalists in Gaza and globally: Strategies and Guidance

Quoting CPJ's Program Director, Carlos Martinez de la Serna, stated:

Grieving individuals and associates display press insignias encompassing the deceased journalist...
Grieving individuals and associates display press insignias encompassing the deceased journalist Ismail al-Ghoul from Al-Jazeera Arabic, alongside his cameraman Rami al-Refee, who perished in an Israeli assault while chronicling events in Gaza's Al-Shati refugee camp on July 31.

Carlos Martinez de la Serna, overseeing operations for the Freedom for Journalists Organization (FJO), shares with CNN, "**Journalists are bearing the heaviest cost – their lives – for their reporting. Without shields, gear, global influence, communication channels, or essentials like food and water, they're still persevering to unveil reality to the global audience."

"With each journalist's death, injury, detainment, or exile, we suffer a fragmentation of the truth. Those accountable for these losses face two tribunals: one under international law and another under the unsparing scrutiny of history's judgment."

As of now, 131 journalists and media personnel have fallen victim to the Israel-Gaza conflict: 123 Palestinians, two Israelis, and six Lebanese, as per the FJO's records.

In light of the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, the loss of these 131 journalists and media personnel has heavily impacted us at the Freedom for Journalists Organization (FJO). Regardless of their nationality, each one of these individuals is a vital part of our collective effort to uphold the truth, which directly affects us as a global society.

