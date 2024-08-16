- Assistant says Matthew Perry injected 20 doses of ketamine in four days.

Matthew Perry's Struggle with Drugs Cost Him His Life in October 2023

Matthew Perry, the actor known for his role in "Friends," had long battled with his drug problem, and it ultimately cost him his life in October 2023. His assistant found him dead in his Los Angeles hot tub and called emergency services, but it was too late. This assistant, along with four others, was arrested on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department and District Attorney have made serious allegations against the five suspects following months of investigation into Matthew Perry's death. They believe there is a "complex criminal underground network responsible for supplying large amounts of Ketamine to Mr. Perry and others." The autopsy report found high levels of Ketamine in Perry's blood. Ketamine is a widely used anesthetic with antidepressant effects, but it's also a popular illegal party drug.

The autopsy report, obtained by the British magazine "Daily Mail," showed Ketamine levels in Perry's peripheral blood at 3,540 ng/ml and in his central blood at 3,271 ng/ml. These levels are enough to induce full anesthesia. The necessary Ketamine levels range between 1,000 and 6,000 ng/ml, according to the medical examiner. So, where did all this Ketamine come from?

Doctor Mocked Matthew Perry's Addiction via SMS

Investigators spent months trying to answer this question. Court records from California now reveal that two doctors, a woman known as the "Ketamine Queen," a suspected dealer, and Matthew Perry's assistant are the main suspects. They are all accused of supplying the drug to the former "Friends" star, despite knowing about his history of addiction. According to the British news portal "Telegraph," this is stated in the indictment.

Besides the suspicion that a network of drug suppliers was behind Perry's drug use, his assistant was also actively involved in administering the drug. He allegedly injected Perry with Ketamine intravenously 20 times in the four days leading up to his death. One doctor even sent a SMS saying, "I wonder how much this idiot will pay for the meds."

