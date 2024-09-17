Assessing Wrench Quality: Essential Factors to Consider

Most DIY fanatics usually own a ring spanner or an adjustable wrench. When shopping for a new toolkit, a combo set might be an ideal purchase. However, comfort isn't the only factor to consider.

A stuck mother screw and nut call for the usage of a ring spanner. A combo tool typically consists of a U-shaped section and a closed ring side. Fancier tools even incorporate a ratchet on the ring side, enabling DIY enthusiasts to rotate without stopping. Both high-end and budget choices work effectively, as confirmed by a test conducted by "Do It Yourself" Magazine (Issue 10/2024).

Twelve sets devoid of ratchets and ten equipped with them were assessed. The consensus: It's hard to make a poor choice. However, careful examination is advisable, especially when considering whether to opt for a set with or without a ratchet. Because: The presence of a ratchet necessitates room, making the tool bulkier compared to its counterpart lacking this feature. While working uninterrupted is simpler, especially in confined areas, this is feasible only when the required space is available.

The "Do It Yourself" team discovered: A minimum of 4 millimeters of room between the screw head and its surroundings is essential for efficient usage of a ratchet ring spanner. The top-scoring ratchet ring spanner sets from Gedore and Hazet only necessitate 2 millimeters of room.

Majority of the tested sets earned at least a "good" grade

Some of the examined sets offered additional features to facilitate DIY enthusiasts: for example, lock nut protection for improved positioning or joints at the bend of the ring side.

The tools were evaluated in various categories, such as torque, drop test, return force, and labeling, and were also subjected to a durability test. The majority of sets passed the test.

The top-rated sets without a mechanism hail from Gedore ("excellent", 166 euros) and Hazet ("excellent", 145 euros). For sets with a ratchet function, a WGB set ("excellent", 89 euros) emerged victorious. The "Do It Yourself" testers also suggest a set from Wera ("excellent", 199 euros) in this category. In total, 18 of the tested sets received "excellent" or "good" ratings.

A tenant might need a ratchet ring spanner for fixing stubborn screws.

