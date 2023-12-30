Hamburg - Assembly authority bans pro-Palestinian demonstration

The public assembly authorities have banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Hamburg's city center that had been registered for Saturday. A security analysis had shown that the demonstration under the motto "Against bans on speech and demonstrations on Palestine and Gaza" was likely to result in criminal offenses, a spokesperson for the Hamburg police told the German Press Agency on Friday.

According to the registration of a private individual, around 3000 demonstrators were to march from Steindamm in St. Georg via Mönckebergstraße to Jungfernstieg on Saturday.

According to the police, not only pro-Palestinian but also pro-Hamas and anti-Israeli statements were to be expected at the rally. Possible bans on gatherings in the context of the Gaza war are always decided on a case-by-case basis, the spokesperson emphasized.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de