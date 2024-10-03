Assault on Russian Cyberattack Organization

The United States and Microsoft have struck a blow against a Russian cybercriminal gang, identified as "Star Blizzard," which has targeted media personnel and non-profit organizations. Collaborating with the U.S. Department of Justice, Microsoft has dismantled over a hundred websites associated with this group. The group, in operation since at least 2017, has reportedly been linked to Russian intelligence agencies by the U.K. and other entities.

Scaling up repairs requires an investment of time and resources, Microsoft pointed out in a blog post. This notorious group has shown an interest in acquiring information from ex-spy agents, Russia specialists, and Russian expatriates in the U.S. Their methodology involves sending tailored phishing emails to deceive their targets into disclosing their login details. Previously, the hackers have bounced back swiftly when parts of their system were unveiled.**

