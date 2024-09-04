- Assailant meets fatal end following law enforcement gunfire with edged weapon involved

After a stabbing incident involving two people in Bonn's northern district, the alleged perpetrator was later pronounced dead at a hospital following a police shooting. This was disclosed by Cologne's police headquarters, who are managing the investigation for impartiality purposes. Previously, "Bild" and "General-Anzeiger Bonn" had covered the incident.

At present, the police are speculating that the early-morning altercation was a spat among friends within the local homeless population, rather than a rampage as suggested by a police representative.

