Aspiring agriculturalists showcasing charm and ambition.

On the "Farmer Seeks a Bride" farms, many adhere to the set formula. This means there's ample flirting and kissing happening. However, Cupid seems to be reaching his limit on some farms, specifically in picturesque Upper Bavaria.

The farming season is in full swing. On certain farms, the second gear is engaged with earnestness, and the competition for the love crown is intense. Leading the race are young farmer Yannik and elderly care nurse Michelle. These two lovebirds don't leave each other alone for even a moment. Whether it's a donkey herd stroll, demanding forest tasks, or an evening out with a moped ride - Yannik and Michelle are inseparable.

Michelle even enjoys hearty morning dishes: "I'll even go for head cheese or a liverwurst sandwich in the morning!", she admits. Yannik is taken aback. It's clear that Michelle has a soft spot for her farmer with "dream man" potential. Yannik is more than happy to reciprocate, and he greets her affectionate looks and touches with a sweet peck on the cheek.

The bumpy journey from discussion to flirtation

Things are progressing smoothly for horse trainer Jenny and East Frisian Sweer as well. After a busy day filled with farm chores and a bit of pedalo and swimming fun, Jenny surprises her farm guest with a vegan dinner. The meat lover not only gives it a try but admits that it's delicious after the last bite. As a reward, he receives three passionate kisses. Winemaker and farmer Martin and his farm lady Rebecca could also be at this stage, if it weren't for Martin's slightly reserved nature. "He's like a mini agricultural professor who loves to explain everything in detail", says Rebecca. Rebecca is eager for more: "I wish he were less of an explanatory bear and more of a flirtatious bear", she admits.

Three other farmers are taking things a bit slower but moving in the right direction. During a lake visit in a fancy convertible and a subsequent picnic, not only do the eyes of farmer Andreas and farm lady Lisa-Marie meet, but their lips do too.

Cupid is hopeful with poultry farmer Konny and cattle farmer Marcel. While Konny impresses Doris with his egg and chicken knowledge, Marcel proudly presents his Jasmine with an entire herd of water buffalo: "I just feel really good in your presence! I've already taken you to heart!", Jasmine whispers in her farmer's ear.

Emotional turbulence in beautiful Upper Bavaria

Finally, there's organic dairy farmer Manfred and farm lady Susanne. Manfred makes every effort to show Susanne that his interest is genuine. "Susanne is fully committed and has a lot of talent too!", he declares with a sparkling eye. The talent in question is tractor driving. Here, the 39-year-old proves that she's not afraid of large machines. After a taste of fresh field salad ("Healthy eating is very important to me") and an intense hike, Schnitzel fan Manfred wants to express his feelings: "I've taken you to heart!"

Susanne's smile appears forced. And there's a reason for that. In Susanne's heart, it's a different story: "I don't want to fake feelings that aren't there", she sobs. Manfred is also emotional. They hug, tears flow. It's frustrating because while love is spreading on all other farms, the love story on Manfred's farm is not moving forward.

