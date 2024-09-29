As autumn advances, by October, its descent begins.

Autumn's Chill Arrives, Bringing Shift in Weather

After bidding farewell to the warm summer, autumn has made its arrival. This new season brings with it the potential for gloomy and damp days. However, parts of Germany are fortunate enough to experience a hint of golden October.

This past Sunday, under the influence of "Titus," we were graced with a cool yet beautiful day. The morning was quite chilly, with local frost seen in the midlands and even a touch of ground frost in the lowlands. However, the pleasant weather is now a thing of the past, as "Dagmar" over the Atlantic is swiftly approaching and is set to bring rain, especially in the western regions, on Monday.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, "Dagmar" will move eastwards over Germany towards the Balkans, ushering in unstable, windy, and cool autumn weather.

However, a high-pressure bridge linking Scotland to Scandinavia will start building up from Thursday, promising a touch of golden October for at least the northern regions of Germany. The southeast, unfortunately, will remain gloomy and prone to occasional rain until Friday. The weekend's weather situation remains unpredictable, but there's a chance for friendly conditions nationwide. However, a new strong Atlantic low is already forming and is expected to mix with our weather again from Sunday afternoon, casting a shadow over the prospect of prolonged golden October weather.

Monday: Thickening Clouds

In the northeast (north of the Elbe), skies will remain relatively clear. The Alps will continue to enjoy friendly and mostly dry weather despite occasional passing cloud formations. But elsewhere, clouds will thicken, and rain will begin to fall, particularly in the west, which will gradually spread towards the center. Winds will pick up from southwest to southeast, pushing temperatures to 11 to 17 degrees, potentially soaring to 20 degrees in the southern Upper Rhine.

Tuesday: Occasional Rain Showers

Northern regions will be cloudy and prone to occasional rain showers, with the possibility of thunderstorms. The center will see fewer showers, with occasional sunshine. The southern regions, including the Alps, will remain cloudy and witness frequent rain showers. Temperatures will reach 11 to 18 degrees.

Wednesday: Scarcity of Sunshine

With numerous clouds and occasional rain showers, sunshine will be scarce. Towards the North Sea during the afternoon, it might become slightly friendlier, with rain showers easing and notable sunny cloud gaps appearing. Temperatures will hover around 10 to 17 degrees.

Thursday (Holiday): Mix of Sun and Clouds

Best weather prediction lies in western and northern Lower Saxony, extending to Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. The region will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, with dry conditions, and as many as 5 to 7 hours of sunshine. As one moves towards Saxony and Bavaria, clouds will become more numerous, resulting in occasional rain, particularly in the Erzgebirge and Alps. The snowline will seen at 1500 to 1800 meters. Temperatures will peak at 9 to 15 degrees.

Friday: Rain Showers Retreat

Although conditions will marginally improve, the weather distribution will remain mostly unchanged: occasional sunshine in the north and west, with clouds dominating the south and east. Rain showers will retreat to the Erzgebirge and Alps. Temperatures will hover around 10 to 16 degrees.

Weekend: Partially Sunny

The weekend doesn't look too grim: Rain might still linger in the eastern midlands on Saturday, with occasional sunshine elsewhere. On Sunday, partly sunny conditions will persist, but thicker clouds are expected to roll in from the west and north, and the possibility of rain is not entirely off the table in the evening. Highs will be 13 to 18 degrees.

