As a father, Tom Brady sometimes feels guilty

Like any parent, football star Tom Brady wants to teach his children the right values. He tries to teach his children that their privileges should not be taken for granted, he says. But sometimes he is also plagued by feelings of guilt when raising his children.

American football star Tom Brady fears that his celebrity could get in the way of his children. The ex-husband of supermodel Gisele Bündchen has now admitted that he sometimes feels guilty when his fame overshadows certain achievements of his children.

"When I'm at my son's game, and I love doing that, a lot of times the attention shifts to us," the former NFL quarterback said on the podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray". "I don't want to take away their moments because it's an important part of their lives and growing up," said the father of three.

"We try to teach them the right values," says Brady. When he spends time with his children, he tries to put all his focus on them. "When I'm out with my kids, I really want to be with them. And I try to make that clear to people: 'Sorry, I'm here enjoying time with my family'."

He also wants to teach his children that he has paid a high personal price for many of the privileges the family enjoys: "The reason we get to go on a lot of great vacations and send you to good schools and have people to help is because we have to deal with things that other people don't have to."

Together with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady has a 14-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter. Bündchen and Brady divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Brady has another 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Brady has been retired from football since the beginning of 2023. He previously played quarterback for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 and later for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made it to the Super Bowl nine times with the Patriots and once with the Bucs - winning seven times. In total, he was voted Super Bowl MVP five times and won the Player of the Year award three times. He ranks as the winningest player in NFL history.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de