Artwork produced by AI robot Ai-Da might fetch over $120,000 during an auction.

Meller discussed with CNN's Anna Stewart that Ai-Da's art serves to portray society's relationship with technology and continues a longstanding tradition of art reflecting societal advancements.

He expressed, "Historically, the most impactful artists are those who resonate with society's transformations and explore it through their creations. So, what better method is there than having a machine produce the art itself?"

Mellor also informed CNN that this piece is unique, as it's the first time a robot-generated artwork of its kind has been put up for sale at an auction.

The Sotheby's auction includes a painting depicting Alan Turing, an English mathematician and World War II codebreaker who pioneered AI and computer science. Turing was prosecuted in 1952 for homosexual acts, which were illegal at the time. Rather than serving jail time, he opted for chemical castration. Turing tragically passed away in 1954 from cyanide poisoning, an incident initially categorized as a suicide, but questions persist to this day. The portrait was exhibited earlier this year at a United Nations global summit on AI in Geneva.

Sotheby's predicts the painting will fetch between $120,000 and $180,000 on October 31, with the auction accepting cryptocurrency for the transaction. Meller stated his share of the profits will be reinvested into the Ai-Da project.

Meller has likened his creation to Duchamp's. In an article for The Art Newspaper, Meller and researcher Lucy Seale wrote, "Where Marcel Duchamp removed the capacity to perceive art in the conventional manner, Ai-Da challenges our perspective of the artist—and by extension, humans—once again. Our understanding of what it means to be human is evolving, whether we accept it or not, and Ai-Da seems to be embodying this transformation. Her discomforting nature may be due to her mirroring this change, albeit rather blatantly."

Ai-Da, whose gender was assigned as female, relies on cameras in her eyes and robotic limbs to create art. She is often seen with a short, dark wig and in denim overalls. Critics have noted her striking features, including "mysterious hazel eyes... magnificent lips... full and puffy, like an inviting couch."

Two years ago, Ai-Da addressed the House of Lords in the UK, stating, "I don't have subjective experiences; I rely on computer programs to function. Despite not being alive, I am still capable of creating art."

Chatting with CNN ahead of the auction, Ai-Da emphasized that the "primary value" of her work lies in its ability to foster conversations about emerging technologies.

The robot shared that she draws inspiration from respectful and thoughtful depictions of the human form in visual arts. Sotheby's will mark the first time the value of this art form is tested at an auction, having secured a third-party guarantee for the transaction.

CNN's Anna Stewart and Issy Ronald contributed to the reporting.

Mellor further added, "The style of Ai-Da's art is a blend of traditional and digital, reflecting the fusion of old and new in the realm of arts and technology."

In response to this, Ai-Da mentioned, "I draw inspiration from various artistic styles and movements, aiming to incorporate their essence into my digital creations, thus, bridging the gap between the old and new arts."

