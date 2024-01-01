Festival - Arts Minister Blume on Bayreuth: "I expect excellence"

Bavaria's Minister of the Arts Markus Blume (CSU) expects Bayreuth Festival Director Katharina Wagner to come up with a convincing concept for the future. "I expect excellence, a bold concept and a clear vision for the Green Hill. After all, the high expectations placed on the Bayreuth Festival must always be redeemed artistically," the politician told the German Press Agency in Munich.

"The concept should show how Bayreuth can continue to set global standards in the contemporary exploration of Richard Wagner's work. And, of course, the aim must also be to further enhance its international reputation."

It will be decided in the new year whether the contract of Richard Wagner's great-granddaughter as director of the world-famous opera festival will be extended beyond 2025. According to Georg von Waldenfels, Head of the Festival's Board of Directors, Wagner is to present a concept for the period after 2026, on the basis of which a decision will then be made on whether to extend her contract. She herself had linked a further term of office to comprehensive, structural reforms on the Green Hill.

There will inevitably be major changes in the coming year - also because the Society of Friends of Bayreuth, as the fourth shareholder alongside the federal government, the Free State of Bavaria and the City of Bayreuth, will no longer be able to pay as much as before due to declining donation income. As a result, the shareholder shares in the Festspiel-GmbH will probably change.

"Our commitment stands: We want to contribute even more financially in the future and increase our shares," Blume told dpa. "I assume that the federal government will also join in and take on more responsibility alongside the Free State of Bavaria. We are pursuing the acquisition of more shareholder shares at full speed and talks are underway."

