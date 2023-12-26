Accusations of rape - Artists deplore "lynch law" against Depardieu

Several dozen artists have expressed their support in connection with the rape allegations against French actor Gérard Depardieu.

In an open letter in the daily newspaper "Le Figaro", they complained of"lynch law" and a "disregard for the presumption of innocence". Among the signatories are the actress Charlotte Rampling and the musician and former French First Lady, Carla Bruni.

The artists criticized the flood of hatred that has been showered on the award-winning actor. "Attacking Gérard Depardieu in this way is attacking art," the letter reads. France owes him a great deal.

Depardieu has been under investigation for allegations of rape since 2020. Another lawsuit against him for sexual abuse has been ongoing since mid-September. The incident is said to have taken place in 2007. He may also face expulsion from the Legion of Honor.

Several women have accused the well-known actor, who has appeared in over 200 films, of sexual violence, among other things. Depardieu completely denies the allegations. In a documentary about his trip to North Korea in 2018, which was broadcast at the beginning of December, Depardieu repeatedly makes misogynistic and vulgar comments, for which he was harshly criticized.

Source: www.stern.de