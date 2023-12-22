Everyday work - Artificial intelligence finds its way into the tourism industry

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly important in the Rhineland-Palatinate tourism industry. "AI applications are finding their way into our daily work," said Stefan Zindler, Managing Director of Rheinland-Pfalz Tourismus GmbH, to the German Press Agency in Mainz. "AI is also becoming a huge topic in tourism."

Zindler already sees potential, especially for the international marketing of the industry with translations. This involves describing companies and applications in the languages relevant to Rhineland-Palatinate. In addition to English, these are French and Flemish for the Netherlands and Belgium.

"This is being done more and more via automated processes," reported Zindler. This means that translation agencies no longer need to be commissioned specifically for these tasks.

Artificial intelligence usually refers to applications based on machine learning, in which software searches through data sets for matches and draws conclusions. After tough negotiations, the EU agreed on stricter rules for artificial intelligence at the beginning of December.

Source: www.stern.de