Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicetraffic accidentvehicletrafficcountycararticulated lorryaccidentsswabiabavariadonau-ries

Articulated truck collides with car: Driver seriously injured

A car driver in Rain (Donau-Ries district) has been seriously injured in a traffic accident involving an articulated truck. On Tuesday afternoon, the 36-year-old driver of the articulated lorry wanted to turn left at an exit on the B16 and overlooked the oncoming car of a 46-year-old man,...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Danube-Ries - Articulated truck collides with car: Driver seriously injured

A car driver in Rain ( Donau-Ries district) has been seriously injured in a traffic accident involving an articulated truck. On Tuesday afternoon, the 36-year-old driver of the articulated lorry wanted to turn left at an exit on the B16 and overlooked the oncoming car of a 46-year-old man, police said on Wednesday. The two vehicles collided and the 46-year-old was trapped in his car.

The fire department had to use rescue shears to free the man from his car. He was flown to a hospital by helicopter. In total, the accident caused damage of around 35,000 euros. The 36-year-old is being investigated for negligent bodily harm in a traffic accident.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public