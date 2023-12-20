Danube-Ries - Articulated truck collides with car: Driver seriously injured

A car driver in Rain ( Donau-Ries district) has been seriously injured in a traffic accident involving an articulated truck. On Tuesday afternoon, the 36-year-old driver of the articulated lorry wanted to turn left at an exit on the B16 and overlooked the oncoming car of a 46-year-old man, police said on Wednesday. The two vehicles collided and the 46-year-old was trapped in his car.

The fire department had to use rescue shears to free the man from his car. He was flown to a hospital by helicopter. In total, the accident caused damage of around 35,000 euros. The 36-year-old is being investigated for negligent bodily harm in a traffic accident.

Source: www.stern.de