Traffic - Articulated truck catches fire on the A4: driver uninjured

An articulated truck caught fire on the highway 4 near Dresden on Saturday evening. According to the Dresden police department on Sunday, the 44-year-old driver and other people were uninjured. The tractor unit was completely burnt out and the semi-trailer was damaged, it said. The highway was fully closed in the direction of Görlitz for one and a half hours. Traffic was then initially diverted to the left-hand lane. Almost five hours later, the route was completely free again.

Source: www.stern.de