Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstrafficarticulated lorrysundaypolice headquarterssaxonydresden

Articulated truck catches fire on the A4: driver uninjured

An articulated truck caught fire on the highway 4 near Dresden on Saturday evening. According to the Dresden police department on Sunday, the 44-year-old driver and other people were uninjured. The tractor unit was completely burnt out and the semi-trailer was damaged, it said. The highway was...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic - Articulated truck catches fire on the A4: driver uninjured

An articulated truck caught fire on the highway 4 near Dresden on Saturday evening. According to the Dresden police department on Sunday, the 44-year-old driver and other people were uninjured. The tractor unit was completely burnt out and the semi-trailer was damaged, it said. The highway was fully closed in the direction of Görlitz for one and a half hours. Traffic was then initially diverted to the left-hand lane. Almost five hours later, the route was completely free again.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
Fairy lights shine in front of two church towers. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Nuremberg city dean Lurz on peace at Christmas

At Christmas, the Catholic city dean of Nuremberg, Andreas Lurz, turned his attention to the world's theaters of war. "On this special night, peace is the theme of all," said Lurz on Christmas Eve in his Christmas sermon, which was distributed in advance. "At no time is the longing for peace as...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public