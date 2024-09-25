Artem Chigvintsev escapes criminal charges after a heated domestic altercation with Nikki Bella.

The Napa County District Attorney's team declared on a Tuesday update that following an in-depth examination of the criminal investigation and a careful examination of the presented evidence, they won't be proceeding with the charges against the "Dancing with the Stars" veteran.

In the statement, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley emphasized, "We treat every arrest with gravity and are unwavering in our stance against domestic violence. However, we have a moral duty to only press charges when backed by the evidence."

The statement continued, explaining, "We're legally obliged to prove every single criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt,' which is the most stringent standard in the American judicial system. If the presented evidence doesn't reach this degree of proof, then morally, we can't file charges."

Chigvintsev was apprehended on August 29 in Yountville, as confirmed by Henry Wofford, public liaison officer for the Napa County Sheriff's Department, to CNN at the time.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of a felony related to domestic violence and was detained at the Napa County jail, setting his bond at $25,000, as indicated in online records.

Chigvintsev has been hitched to popular TV personality and ex-WWE star Nikki Bella since 2022, but according to Napa County Superior Court records, Bella initiated the divorce proceedings.

Chigvintsev and Bella share a four-year-old son.

CNN reached out to representatives for both Chigvintsev and Bella for comments.

