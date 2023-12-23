London - Art against the war: new Banksy artwork immediately taken down again

A new presumed work of art by Banksy has already been taken down shortly after it appeared in London. Two men had taken down a stop sign on which the mysterious street artist had presumably painted three drones, the British news agency PA reported. It was initially unclear who the men were and why they took down the sign.

Three photos of the work had been uploaded to Banksy's official Instagram account shortly beforehand. This is how the British artist usually announces his authorship. After just one hour, the post had already collected more than 270,000 likes.

Banksy's art addresses social conflicts

Banksy did not initially provide a reference or title. It was considered possible that the artist was against the use of drones for the targeted killing of people. The USA has been accused of using Predator drones to kill suspected terrorists.

Back in February, a new work by Banksy was removed shortly after it appeared: "Valentine's Day Mascara" initially appeared on a wall in Margate in the south-east of England on Valentine's Day, apparently depicting domestic violence: it shows a housewife dressed in 1950s style with a swollen eye and a missing tooth pushing her partner into a real freezer leaning against the wall of a house. It was later removed by people posing as council employees. In September, the picture reappeared in the exhibition "The Art of Banksy" in central London - where it can be viewed free of charge.

Banksy continues to cause a stir with his artworks. His works have been sold for millions. Banksy's identity has been the subject of speculation for years, but he himself has kept out of the public eye. Last November, an interview excerpt from 2003 emerged in which he gives his first name as "Robbie".

