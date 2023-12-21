Extremism - Arson attack on Ulm synagogue: trial begins

More than two years ago, a man set fire to the outer wall of the synagogue in Ulm. There were no injuries in the arson attack, but there was damage to property. On Thursday (8.30 a.m.), the trial against the Turkish man suspected of the crime will begin at Ulm District Court on charges including attempted aggravated arson. According to the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office, the man initially fled to Turkey after the attack.

At the arraignment in September, the public prosecutor's office stated that the 47-year-old had spread petrol along a wall of the synagogue and ignited it with a lighter in June 2021, presumably for anti-Semitic motives. There were no people in the building at the time of the crime. Scorch marks were left on the façade and soot contaminated a window.

After the attack, investigators publicly searched for the perpetrator with pictures and were able to identify him. The man fled to Turkey. Because Turkey, like Germany, does not extradite its own citizens, the investigators' legal means of prosecution were initially exhausted. However, when the suspect re-entered Germany via Stuttgart Airport at the beginning of July 2023, he was arrested. He has been in custody ever since. According to the investigators, he lived in Ulm before the crime.

According to its own information, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office is responsible for cases such as these, which involve crimes of major importance in the public sphere and are suspected to have an extremist background.

Politicians had condemned the attack and announced better protection for Jewish institutions. Minister President Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) had condemned the attack as "despicable".

Four hearings have been scheduled for the trial and a verdict could be reached at the end of January.

