Arson attack in Hesse apparently motivated by racism

The public prosecutor's office is still keeping a lid on the motive for an arson in Wächtersbach in Hesse. The town council is not: it is presenting evidence that the crime was racially motivated.

Following a house fire in Wächtersbach, Hesse, evidence of a racially motivated arson has been found. The words "Foreigners out" were discovered on several walls of the house, the town announced on its website. A family from Pakistan had lived in the house and had been living in the Wittgenborn district for many years. Other media had previously reported on the information.

No one was injured in the fire. The public prosecutor's office is investigating on suspicion of serious arson, according to the authorities. The state security department of the responsible police headquarters has also been involved. The investigators asked witnesses to come forward. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office would not comment on the municipality's statement about the racist lettering when asked. He added that investigations were being carried out in all directions.

The fire reportedly broke out shortly after 1 a.m. on the night of Christmas Day. According to the police, no one was in the building at the time. According to initial estimates, property damage amounted to 350,000 euros. The house quickly caught fire. According to the town of Wächtersbach, the residents were staying with friends and did not need any help.

Mayor Andreas Weiher thanked the fire department, which had been in action until well into the morning on Monday and had prevented further damage to the area around the house. The SPD politician told the "Gelnhäuser Neue Zeitung" that it was worrying that racist slogans had been found. The background to the fire and possible motives must be fully clarified quickly. "If the suspicion of a xenophobic crime is confirmed, that would of course be a catastrophe," Weiher was quoted as saying.

