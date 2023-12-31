Premier League - Arsenal slip up at Fulham - Liverpool stay at the top

Liverpool FC and coach Jürgen Klopp start the new year as leaders of the English Premier League. Arsenal FC failed to make the leap to the top.

The team led by German international Kai Havertz surrendered an early lead at Fulham FC and deservedly lost the London city duel 2:1 (1:1).

The Gunners are in fourth place in the table with 40 points at the turn of the year and have one point more than fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who won 3:1 (1:0) against AFC Bournemouth at the same time. This puts Liverpool level on points with Aston Villa at the top of the table ahead of their own game against Newcastle United on Monday evening. Manchester City are third with two points less.

Fulham end crisis

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead after just five minutes at Craven Cottage. The visitors initially dominated the game, but Arsenal increasingly lost control after Raul Jimenez's somewhat surprising equalizer for Fulham (29th minute). In the second half, Bobby De Cordova-Reid (59) turned the game around for Fulham and put a further damper on the Gunners ' title hopes. The Londoners had lost at West Ham United three days earlier (0:2) and picked up just one point from their last three games in 2023.

Fulham, on the other hand, ended their crisis for the time being. The team led by former Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno had previously lost three league games in a row without scoring a goal. Tottenham also celebrated a successful end to the year. At their own stadium, Spurs beat Bournemouth thanks to goals from Pape Sarr (9), Heung-Min Son (71) and Richarlison (80). The goal for the visitors was scored by Alex Scott (84).

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de