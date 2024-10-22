Arsenal recovers from surprising league loss by triumphing in challenging Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal's goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk endured an unfortunate own goal scenario when Gabriel Martinelli's shot hit the post, bouncing off Riznyk's back and rolling over the line for the decisive goal after half an hour.

The match, marked by periods of possession for Arsenal without much goal-scoring opportunities, overall was characterized by its rough and tense nature.

Following Riznyk's save on Leandro Trossard's second-half penalty, Shakhtar attempted to secure an equalizer but was hindered by weak final passes and resilient Arsenal defense. As a result, Shakhtar left north London without any points.

Fans at the Emirates Stadium witnessed one of Arsenal's most cohesive performances under Mikel Arteta during their 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month. They also saw that this team is capable of clutching a victory even when they are underperforming.

Though Shakhtar at home is considered among Arsenal's less challenging fixtures in the redesigned Champions League, Shakhtar's surprise 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth emphasized the significance of a victory as Arsenal aimed to rebound from their setbacks.

"During the first half, we were in control," Arteta mentioned after the match. "We created several significant opportunities, but we failed to convert them and secure the game's outcome.

The second half was very different, as Arsenal seemed drained of energy and accuracy with and without the ball. They had two major chances, one resulting in a missed penalty, followed by a wave of emotions that was tough to overcome. However, we fought on.

"They are a strong team," Arteta continued. "This is the Champions League, simply secure the win and keep a clean sheet."

Tenacious Shakhtar

Arsenal began the game with an aggressive momentum, putting Shakhtar on the back foot instantly. The duo of Martinelli and Jesus particularly tormented Shakhtar's defense along the flanks.

The home fans' enthusiasm was ignited by Arsenal's positive start, and the "Arsenal, Arsenal" chants echoed throughout the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had a marvelous chance to score, but Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori missed an easy opportunity, tapping the ball over the crossbar during a fortunate breakaway.

In an attempt to inspire their team after a shaky start, Shakhtar fans started to cheer energetically in their section of the stadium, waving their orange scarves in the air. The team seemed to catch the enthusiasm and responded with greater determination.

After successfully weathering the initial onslaught of Arsenal attacks, Shakhtar started to create counterattack opportunities themselves.

However, a loose ball from Dmytro Kryskiv in Shakhtar's defense gave Arsenal an opportunity to break through the midfield and bypass Shakhtar's defenses.

Martinelli moved to his right and fired a shot that rattled the post, but a fortunate rebound struck Riznyk on the back, and the hapless Shakhtar goalkeeper watched helplessly as the ball crossed the goal line.

Although the goal will be recorded as a Riznyk own goal, Martinelli rightfully received the acclaim from his teammates and the fans.

Martinelli had been a key figure in Arsenal's excellent first-half performance, displaying impressive dribbling skills, particularly at high speeds, making the ball appear as if it was magnetically attached to his foot.

Arteta praised Martinelli for elevating his performance to "another gear, another level" during a "great showing."

Arsenal continued to dominate the rest of the half, only thwarted by Riznyk's excellent saves and a last-ditch defensive effort by Shakhtar.

The second half commenced with Arsenal maintaining its momentum, and Martinelli forced Riznyk to make another save. The incident further fueled the cheer from the Arsenal fans.

As the second half progressed, Shakhtar started to find its groove but struggled to convert its chances, with a lack of finishing quality hampering its efforts.

Finally, Arsenal secured a chance to put the game out of reach when a VAR review revealed that defender Valeriy Bondar had handled Mikel Merino's cross. The result was a penalty call, laid out for Trossard to take.

Riznyk continued his fine form, guessing the right direction to save Trossard's attempt, sending the Shakhtar supporters into a frenzy of cheers.

The momentum shifted, and Shakhtar attempted to force an equalizer, but its efforts to create clear-cut opportunities came up short. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya masterfully saved Pedrinho's long-range shot, preventing Shakhtar from grabbing a late goal.

After the match, Shakhtar manager Marino Pusic expressed his pride in his players, notably their defensive efforts, since they are not always required to play defensively in their domestic league.

"It's challenging to play against a formidable team like Arsenal," Pusic admitted. "For me, Arsenal is among the best teams in Europe."

Despite the rough and tense nature of the match, Arsenal's midfielder Martinelli showcased his impressive dribbling skills, particularly in football, causing Shakhtar's defense trouble throughout the first half.

In an attempt to level the score, Shakhtar focused on counterattack opportunities, but the resilient Arsenal defense, coupled with weak final passes, hindered their efforts, maintaining the Gunners' lead.

Read also: