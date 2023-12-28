Premier League - Arsenal miss out on return to top of England's table

Without suspended German international Kai Havertz, Arsenal FC failed to return to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners lost 2-0 (0-1) to London rivals West Ham United in the English soccer league - Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool FC, who had already won at Burnley FC on Tuesday, therefore remain top of the table.

Tomas Soucek (13) scored for the visitors in the opening period. The goal was reviewed by the video assistant for a long time because it was not clear whether the ball was out of play when Jarrod Bowen's pass was made, but the goal counted. The scene on the byline was somewhat reminiscent of Japan's 2:1 goal against Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which ultimately contributed to the German national team's elimination.

Saka and Rice miss chances to equalize

Arsenal then had chances to equalize, such as Bukayo Saka's header, which West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola defused (30'). Shortly before the break, Saka hit the post (42'). Declan Rice 's shot went just over the goal (53'). The next goal was scored by West Ham's former Stuttgart player Konstantinos Mavropanos (55), who had also played for Arsenal. The 26-year-old headed home from a corner. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saved a penalty from Saïd Benrahma shortly before the end (90.+6).

Havertz had seen his fifth yellow card in Saturday's top match at Liverpool (1-1) and therefore had to watch on.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de