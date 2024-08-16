Designation 2 within the wilderness encampment - Arrives Prematurely for David Ortega

During the second day of "I'm a Star - Showdown of the Jungle Legends" on RTL+ (airing Saturdays at 20:15 on RTL), tensions rose again. Particularly, the revamped David Ortega (38) continued to ruffle the campers' feathers.

He frequently assigned roles to himself and others, declaring himself team leader, Hanka Rackwitz (55) as the peacekeeper, and Winfried Glatzeder (79) as the theatrical director. When he approached Thorsten Legat (55) for a chat about group dynamics, Legat bluntly declined: "Fuck off." Eric Stehfest (35) advised Ortega that Legat would've "ripped you apart" if the cameras weren't around, a warning Legat himself agreed with.

At dinner, Ortega, now an outsider, criticized the ribs the others had prepared. "Decayed corpses. Sad fate," he mused. To cope with the dead animal, he began referring to it as "Sybille" in his internal monologues: "Sybille was here, and now we're eating her ribs."

Contraband in the jungle settlement!

Despite everyone relishing dinner, it sparked questions: "How did we procure salt?" Winfried pondered. Indeed, professional camper Giulia Siegel (49) had smuggled in spices once again. Unlike smuggler Gigi Birofio (25), who only brought cigarettes. Running out, he dared to ask for more. After being reminded of his smuggling, he quickly apologized: "Got no need for 'em, just do your job, no sweat!" and promptly tucked away the empty pack. Will this affect the group dynamics?

Around the campfire at night, Mola Adebisi (51), Winfried, and Legat had deep discussions about the fragility of life and aging. Winfried confessed he couldn't fathom old age at 50. "Honestly, Winfried, I'm terrified of it," Legat confessed. To which the cinematic icon added: "And then you're filled with replacements parts, and when they cremate you one day, you're special waste."

Tears from Thorsten Legat

Meanwhile, Eric "Machine" Stehfest is still in his prime. Since he excelled last time, the "GZSZ" star was assigned another jungle trial. Before that, Legat expressed his frustation that Hanka hadn't volunteered for the trial. "They're backstabbers," he fumed. This was too much for sensitive Hanka, who tearfully explained that she's fearful of trials, unwilling to prove herself, and longing to leave, but needs the money. Even Legat found compassion during their reconciliation, shedding tears as he realized: "Not everyone can perform. Sometimes I despise myself for it. Because I've been conditioned my entire life."

In the realm of performance recovery: Eric Stehfest faced no issues in his solo test. In a sinking boat, the actor had to gather 12 stars amidst entrails, snakes, vermin, and baby crocodiles. With unwavering focus and steady hand, Eric retrieved star after star, then somersaulted off the boat backward, mere seconds before time ran out. "The worst part was that revolting fish slime. It sometimes smells like that in the darkroom," he concluded. Unbeknownst to him, his stellar performance not only earned him friends, but also solidified him as a formidable competitor for his peers.

David Ortega's departure

Despite the delight brought by Stehfest's bountiful meal, Ortega was selected as the first source of conflict. As a result, the former heartthrob became the first to be eliminated by the audience in 2016. This year, the campers decided, but the end result remained the same: David apparently lacks what it takes for jungle camp survival.

