Establishment of Authority in Thuringia - Arrival of the budget triggers Ramelow's denial of baseless speculations

Thuringia's CDU head, Mario Voigt, signaled readiness for discussions with Minister President Bodo Ramelow (Left) concerning the 2025 budget. "I'm always down for listening, analyzing, and fixing issues, and that's what we'll do now," Voigt shared during a meeting of the old and new CDU faction in the state legislature. Regarding potential meetings with the current Minister President in light of the post-election complex political scenario, Voigt commented: "I've just learned that the 2025 budget draft has been commissioned. And that's also something we're interested in for our state's future."

Ramelow Swats Away Rumors

Ramelow dismissed rumors that he might employ his parliamentary vote to help form a CDU, BSW, and SPD majority coalition in Thuringia. "It's all baloney being bandied about," he said to the German Press Agency in Erfurt. As the Left Party's leader and top candidate, he vowed not to abandon his party or faction nor employ his vote or other moves to secure majorities. "Spreading unsubstantiated rumors is an act of impudence. I forbid any such speculation," Ramelow declared.

The 68-year-old, who has steered a red-red-green coalition for ten years with a brief interruption, reiterated his stance that, following the election results, Voigt would be next. The Left Party is open to talks "if Mr. Voigt calls." With the CDU, BSW, and SPD holding 44 seats, they are one vote short of a majority. The strongest faction in the legislature is the AfD, with 32 seats.

Budget Draft to Enter New Parliament

Ramelow announced that Finance Minister Heike Taubert (SPD) would submit a budget draft for 2025. The goal is to prevent the state from commencing 2025 without a budget or minimize the period devoid of one as much as possible, the state chancellery explained after the cabinet meeting. Taubert should present the budget draft during the next cabinet meeting, following which it will be forwarded to the newly-constituted parliament. The new parliament must convene by September's end.

Taubert proposed budgetary expenditures for 2025 at around €13 billion after the May tax estimate presentation. These would thus remain more or less level compared to the current year.

CDU extends Invitation to Talks

Voigt emphasized the need for a "stable future option," which they'd now explore. "Maintaining openness to dialogue is crucial." The CDU state executive gave the green light for talks with the BSW and SPD on Monday evening. CDU general secretary Christian Herrgott confirmed that the state executive authorized him and Voigt to conduct these talks. While these are not yet coalition or exploratory talks, the state executive's decision was unanimous.

SPD Leader and Interior Minister Georg Maier claimed he had received an SMS invite from Voigt to meet. This wasn't about exploratory talks, but rather to hear the CDU's thoughts, Maier said. "And whether the SPD is required for that is another matter. We're not pushing ourselves forward."

AfD Joins the Talks Fray

The AfD, victors of the Thuringian election, desire talks for potential government formation as well. The party executive committee unanimously agreed to invite the CDU and BSW for discussions, according to a party representative who spoke on Monday evening. Their aim is to "examine if a common basis for cooperation exists." Both the CDU and the BSW have vowed to shun collaboration with the AfD, led by right-wing ideologue Björn Höcke, but some in the CDU are open to dialogue.

