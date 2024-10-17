Arrested individual implicated in Birmingham massacre which claimed 4 lives and injured 17 others, additionally faces accusations in connection with two separate homicides

Suspect Damien McDaniel is under scrutiny for one count of capital murder, which involves the murder of multiple individuals, and 17 counts of first-degree assault, following the September 21 mass shooting, as announced by the Birmingham Police Department on Wednesday.

Police Chief Scott Thurmond did not disclose the specifics of the charges against McDaniel, but he was apprehended in relation to the fatalities of all four victims during the attack: Anitra Holloman, Tahj Booker, Carlos McCain, and Roderick Patterson Jr.

Currently, McDaniel is detained at the Jefferson County Jail without the possibility of bail. CNN has yet to ascertain if he has legal representation.

At the scene of the violence, authorities stated that multiple shooters arrived in their vehicle, exited, and indiscriminately fired their weapons. Previously, it was hypothesized that this was a carefully planned attack, but Thurmond refrained from discussing the potential motive on Wednesday.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin expressed his satisfaction with the arrest, stating in a statement: "Today, we've made a significant stride towards justice. Following the horrendous shooting at Five Points South, we vowed to pursue, apprehend, and incarcerate every individual responsible for this reprehensible and audacious mass shooting."

"We told you this is what we'd do, and this is what we've done," the mayor added.

Thurmond declined to delve into whether there are additional suspects involved, stating that the investigation remains ongoing.

McDaniel has also been charged with murder in the deaths of two individuals within days of the mass shooting, according to police. The connection between the cases remains unclear.

On September 19, McDaniel stands accused of murdering 35-year-old Diontranet Brown, who was gunned down at the 604 Bar and Lounge, as stated by the police chief. Initially, investigators speculated this was a targeted assault, however, the police chief revealed on Wednesday that Brown appeared to have been an unintended witness.

Within 24 hours of the mass shooting, McDaniel was allegedly implicated in the death of Jamarcus McIntyre, who was found deceased on a sidewalk. McDaniel is charged with capital murder due to the commission of a robbery and three counts of attempted murder in this case, with three other individuals also being implicated, according to police.

Over 300 highly informative tips poured in from the community, Thurmond claimed, significantly aiding the investigation.

Following the mass shooting, the mayor argued that gun violence has reached an uncontrollable level in Birmingham.

The incident is one of over 420 mass shootings to have occurred in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one with at least four victims, excluding the shooter.

Regardless of the national trend, which is showing a decrease in crime rates, Birmingham witnessed a spike earlier this year.

FBI data shows that murder rates dropped by over 26% nationally during the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. By March 4, the Birmingham police had reported 17 murders this year, a notable increase of 41.7% compared to the same period last year.

McDaniel's legal team might need to defend him against not only the charges related to the mass shooting but also the murder cases of Diontranet Brown and Jamarcus McIntyre.

