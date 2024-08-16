Skip to content
Arrested in the shooting death of American actor Johnny Wactor

Four men are in custody in Los Angeles. They are linked to the killing of US actor Johnny Wactor - he had surprised thieves at night on the street.

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested four suspects approximately three months after the killing of American actor Johnny Wactor, known for his role in the TV series "General Hospital". Three men, aged 18, are in custody on suspicion of murder, while a 22-year-old is being held for accessory to the crime, the department announced.

The police investigation has focused on gang members linked to the theft of catalytic converters, according to the Los Angeles Times. The charge of murder in U.S. law often corresponds to the crime of manslaughter under German law.

Wactor was fatally shot in late May during a nighttime incident on a Los Angeles street. According to police, the 37-year-old actor surprised three men tampering with his parked vehicle after his shift at a bar. The suspects allegedly attempted to steal the vehicle's catalytic converter, and one of them shot Wactor before fleeing the scene. The actor was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The theft of catalytic converters has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Los Angeles Times" reported. These devices contain valuable precious metals such as platinum, palladium, or rhodium.

Wactor appeared in "General Hospital" as Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022, featuring in around 200 episodes of the long-running soap opera. Born in the California town of Charleston, the actor also appeared in other TV series such as "Westworld", "Criminal Minds", and "Station 19".

