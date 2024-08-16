Arrested in connection with the murder of "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor.

Several individuals attempted to steal the catalytic converter of an actor's car in May. When the actor, Johnny Wactor, caught them in the act, the thieves opened fire. The 37-year-old succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

In the murder case of actor Johnny Wactor ("General Hospital"), the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested four suspects. Aged between 18 and 22, the men are from different cities in Los Angeles County. Three are charged with murder, and one with accessory to the crime. A press release stated that search warrants were executed, yielding further evidence leading to the arrests.

Wactor was shot early on May 25th while surprising thieves attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. Police reported that Wactor was returning to his car after work at a rooftop bar with a coworker when he spotted three men tampering with it. One of the men opened fire on Wactor without warning, fatally striking him.

The suspects fled in a car, and Wactor was taken to a hospital where he later died. On August 5th, police released surveillance footage of the suspects and the getaway car, appealing to the public for help in identification.

At a press conference this week, Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, described her experience with the loss. "Grief is my constant companion," she said. "I can't wish him a happy 38th birthday on August 31st. I can't ask him if he's coming home for Christmas. I can't ask him about his day."

With the arrests of four suspects in relation to Johnny Wactor's death, the Los Angeles Police Department highlighted the importance of their work in protecting entertainers like him, ensuring that "The entertainment community is safer because these individuals are off the streets."

