Arrested for the murder of actor Johnny Wactor

Several individuals attempted to steal the catalytic converter of an actor's car in May. When the actor, Johnny Wactor, caught them in the act, the thieves opened fire. The 37-year-old succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

In the murder case of actor Johnny Wactor, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested four suspects. Aged between 18 and 22, the men are from different cities in Los Angeles County. Three are charged with murder, and one is charged with accessory. A press release stated that search warrants were executed, yielding further evidence leading to the arrests.

Wactor was shot early on May 25th while surprising thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car. Police stated that Wactor, accompanied by another person from his work at a rooftop bar, found three men tampering with his car. One of the men opened fire on Wactor without warning, fatally striking him.

The suspects fled in a car, and Wactor was taken to a hospital where he later died. On August 5th, the police released surveillance footage of the suspects and the getaway car, appealing to the public for help in identification.

At a press conference this week, Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, described her experience with the loss. "Grief is my constant companion," she said. "I can't wish him a happy 38th birthday on August 31st. I can't ask him if he'll be home for Christmas. I can't ask him how his day was."

TheLA Police Department is investigating the case as a murder, given that Johnny Wactor was fatally shot due to the theft attempt. The four suspects, involved in the manslaughter of Johnny Wactor, are currently facing charges.

