Arrested for the murder of actor Johnny Wactor

Multiple individuals attempted to steal the catalytic converter of an actor's car in May. When caught in the act, the thieves opened fire. The 37-year-old actor succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

In the murder case of the actor Johnny Wactor, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested four suspects. Aged between 18 and 22, the men are from various cities in Los Angeles County. Three are charged with murder, and one is charged with accessory to the crime. A press release stated that search warrants were executed, yielding further evidence leading to the arrests.

Wactor was shot early on May 25th while confronting thieves attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. According to police, Wactor had left work at a rooftop bar with a colleague when he spotted three men tampering with his vehicle. One of the men opened fire without warning, fatally striking Wactor.

The suspects fled in a car, while Wactor was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. On August 5th, the police released surveillance footage of the suspects and the getaway car, appealing to the public for assistance in identification.

At a press conference this week, Wactor's mother, Scarlett, described her experience with grief. "Grief is my constant companion," she said. "I can't wish him a happy 38th birthday on August 31st. I can't ask him if he'll be home for Christmas. I can't ask him how his day was."

The charges against the four suspects in the murder of actor Johnny Wactor include three counts of manslaughter and one count of accessory to the crime. Due to the egregious nature of the crime, murder and manslaughter charges were deemed appropriate, as the thieves' actions directly led to Wactor's death.

Read also: