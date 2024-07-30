Skip to content
Arrested for attempted arson at refugee camp

A fire broke out in the basement of a refugee shelter. Police are investigating and have made an arrest.

The fire department no longer had to put out the small fire. The suspect is now in custody.
Because he allegedly attempted to set fire to a refugee shelter in Stuttgart, police have arrested a suspect. The small fire in the building's basement went out on its own and caused only minor property damage, as police reported. Investigators currently do not believe the suspect had any political motives.

During a search of the 37-year-old suspect's apartment, officers found several cannabis plants, among other items. Shortly after, police arrested the man. A police dog bit the 37-year-old, causing minor injuries. The suspect is now in custody.

The arrested suspect's alleged actions took place at a refugee shelter in Stuttgart. Despite the incident, the refugee shelter continued to provide shelter to its residents.

