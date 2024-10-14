Arrested Filipino expectant mothers, engaged in surrogacy in Cambodia, might face prosecution upon delivery.

The Secretary of State for the Interior Ministry of Cambodia, Chou Bun Eng, who spearheads the country's efforts against sexual exploitation and human trafficking, revealed that police uncovered 24 female foreigners during a raid on a villa in Kandal province, close to Phnom Penh, on Sept. 23.

Twelve of these Filipino women were discovered to be pregnant and were taken to court on Oct. 1, under provisions in the law addressing Human Trafficking Suppression and Sexual Exploitation, according to Chou Bun Eng.

The law was revised in 2016 to prohibit commercial surrogacy in Cambodia, following its emergence as a preferred destination for foreigners seeking surrogate mothers to bear their children, due to lower costs compared to countries like the U.S. and Australia, where surrogacy services might cost around $150,000.

Cambodia's surrogacy industry flourished post-restrictions in neighboring Thailand, as well as in India and Nepal.

In July 2017, a Cambodian court sentenced an Australian woman and two Cambodian associates to 1.5 years in prison for engaging in commercial surrogacy.

This new case is noteworthy as surrogates typically work within their own countries, not being transported elsewhere.

Cambodia has a tainted reputation for human trafficking, particularly in relation to online scams where foreigners, misled into working under false pretenses, are held inslave-like conditions and used to commit online fraud against multiple countries' targets.

Much about the new surrogacy case remains unclear, with officials yet to specify whether arrests were made or if the scheme's organizers have been identified.

Chou Bun Eng disclosed to The Associated Press that the surrogates-recruiting business operated out of Thailand, while their accommodation and meals in Cambodia were organized from there. The authorities have not yet pinpointed the business, she said.

The seven non-pregnant Philippine and Vietnamese women arrested during the raid will be deported soon, announced Chou Bun Eng. The thirteen pregnant women are being looked after at a hospital in Phnom Penh, with the potential for charges leading to imprisonment ranging from 2 to 5 years upon childbirth.

Chou Bun Eng stated that the women were not considered victims but rather offenders who willingly collaborated with the organizers to serve as surrogates and later sell the babies for profit. However, her assertion is unverifiable as the women are currently inaccessible and unrepresented by legal counsel.

In response to a local Media account of the situation, the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia issued a statement confirming most details related to the “rescue of 20 Filipino women”.

“The Philippine Embassy ensured that all 20 Filipinos were interviewed in the presence of an Embassy representative and an interpreter in every stage of the investigation process,” it said.

