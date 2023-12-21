Justice - Arrest warrants for two care facility employees

Following the death of an elderly woman, arrest warrants have been issued for two employees of a care facility in the Upper Palatinate, according to the public prosecutor's office. A 54-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man are accused of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm or incitement to do so, according to a spokesperson for the authorities in Regensburg on Thursday.

The employee is said to have administered a potentially lethal dose of morphine to a 93-year-old woman in a care facility in Furth im Wald (Cham district) on December 6 without her consent. The senior citizen died within a few hours. The 38-year-old is said to have incited his colleague to commit the crime. The investigation was based on the testimony of a witness.

During the autopsy of the senior citizen's body, a corresponding dose of the painkiller was found in her blood. According to a forensic pathologist, a causal link between the administration of the drug and the woman's death cannot be established with certainty, particularly due to the 93-year-old's already fragile state of health. Therefore, despite the woman's death, the charge is currently attempted murder.

According to the public prosecutor's office, there are currently no indications that the senior citizen wished to die and she was not already in the process of dying. The spokesperson pointed out that the presumption of innocence continues to apply to the accused.

Source: www.stern.de