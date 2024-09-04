- Arrest Warrant Issued for 25-Year-Old in Connection to B59 Fatality

After a lethal stabbing of a 21-year-old motorist outside the B59 federal highway by Jüchen, authorities have issued a warrant for manslaughter against the alleged assailant. Details about the suspect's connection to the victim, the reason behind the attack, and the events leading up to it are still unclear, according to local police in Neuss's Rhein-Kreis district.

The incident unfolded on Monday at around 3:00 AM close to the A46's Jüchen exit. The victim, hailing from Grevenbroich, suffered multiple stab wounds and sadly succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Police classified the crime as an act of road rage.

As reported, the suspect is a 28-year-old man of Turkish origin from the Heinsberg district. One miraculous survivor from the deceased's vehicle managed to jot down the suspect's car's license plate number.

