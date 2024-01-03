Hanover - Arrest warrant for woman after apartment fire leaves senior citizen dead

A 50-year-old woman is allegedly responsible for the death of a senior citizen who died in an apartment fire in Hanover. An arrest warrant for manslaughter has been issued for the suspect, the police announced on Wednesday. Residents had alerted the fire department on New Year's Day because smoke was coming from the window of an apartment building. During the extinguishing work, the emergency services discovered the body of the 74-year-old tenant. According to the police, her injuries indicated that she was not at fault. The 50-year-old woman had also been in the apartment and was slightly injured by the fire. She was arrested and is now in custody.

Source: www.stern.de