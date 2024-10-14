Arrest made in proximity of venue where Trump was performing

During a rally held by presidential candidate Donald Trump in Southern California, a 49-year-old individual was apprehended during a security screening close by. Police conducted a search on his car and found a loaded handgun and an abundant supply of ammunition inside.

Over the weekend, at a campaign event for former President Trump in California, a man was taken into custody after a security check revealed a concealed gun and a substantial amount of ammunition in his vehicle. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the incident did not pose any risk to Trump or the attendees.

The arrested man, from Las Vegas, was traveling in a black SUV and was apprehended without any resistance. Searching the vehicle, authorities uncovered a shotgun, a loaded firearm, and a sizeable ammunition magazine. In California, firearms can only be transported in a vehicle when unloaded. The man was released on $5,000 bail and is expected to appear in court early next month. Authorities have yet to disclose the man's motives or any potential connections to prior events.

This incident is one of several security concerns raised against Donald Trump. In late July, an attempted assassination took place during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. The secret service successfully stopped the shooter, who narrowly missed the 78-year-old Republican, causing him minor injuries to his ear.

A further incident occurred in mid-September, when a man with a rifle hid nearby Trump's golf course. The 58-year-old was apprehended and charged with attempting to kill a presidential candidate.

At the rally, it was revealed that the apprehended individual was a visitor from the United States of America. The gun and ammunition found in his vehicle were a violation of California's firearm transportation laws.

