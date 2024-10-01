Arrest made in Munich fatal assault case

A week after a lethal incident in Munich's city center, involving severe attacks and fatal head injuries to a 57-year-old man, authorities confirmed the capture of the prime suspect. The announcement was made early in the day, with further details to be shared later. The ongoing investigation focuses on charges of causing bodily harm leading to death.

As reported by Bild, the suspect was apprehended in Düsseldorf at the age of 30. The reasons for the attack remain under investigation, with indications suggesting the suspect and victim had a known connection.

Head injuries

The autopsy report disclosed that the victim sustained injuries, including impacts to the head. Fraught video footage suggested a turbulent confrontation on September 25th, according to investigators. Shortly after, the man was discovered in a critically injured state near the Neptune Fountain, eventually succumbing to his injuries.

Initially, police conducted a manhunt for multiple suspects, eventually arresting two individuals. One of them was only summoned for questioning as a witness, while the other was detained on allegations of bodily harm and released.

Investigators carried out comprehensive searches at three residences in Munich, believed to be the abode of the 30-year-old suspect. Clothing discovered during the search was strongly suspected of having been worn by the suspect during the attack.

Police deployed extensive surveillance cameras in their pursuit of the Polish suspect, who was unregistered with a fixed residence in Germany. The Old Botanical Garden, a notorious crime hotspot in Munich, became the center of their quest due to the surveillance camera footage captured at the time of the incident.

The autopsy report classified the 57-year-old man's cause of death as severe head injuries, which potentially led to murder or manslaughter. The ongoing investigation may reveal if the prime suspect, apprehended in Düsseldorf, is responsible for these charges.

