Borken - Arrest in the Netherlands after bank robbery

Six weeks after a robbery at a bank branch in Isselburg in western Münsterland, police in the Netherlands have arrested a suspect. According to the Borken police and the Münster public prosecutor's office, the 67-year-old was discovered in his home in Den Helder on Wednesday evening. Evidence was also seized there.

The European arrest warrant issued by the authorities in Germany included charges of attempted aggravated extortion, grievous bodily harm and violation of the War Weapons Control Act.

The man is said to have attempted to rob a bank branch in Isselburg on November 7. He threatened with a firearm and a hand grenade. An altercation ensued in which an employee was injured. The trace evidence experts subsequently secured DNA material from the perpetrator. This profile was a hit in the Dutch database.

The Münster public prosecutor's office has now requested that the 67-year-old be extradited to Germany.

