Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsrobberycriminalitybank branchnorth rhine-westphaliaArrestgermanypolicemunsterisselburgmünsterlandpublic prosecutor's officeborkennetherlands

Arrest in the Netherlands after bank robbery

Six weeks after a robbery at a bank branch in Isselburg in western Münsterland, police in the Netherlands have arrested a suspect. According to the Borken police and the Münster public prosecutor's office, the 67-year-old was discovered in his home in Den Helder on Wednesday evening. Evidence...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Borken - Arrest in the Netherlands after bank robbery

Six weeks after a robbery at a bank branch in Isselburg in western Münsterland, police in the Netherlands have arrested a suspect. According to the Borken police and the Münster public prosecutor's office, the 67-year-old was discovered in his home in Den Helder on Wednesday evening. Evidence was also seized there.

The European arrest warrant issued by the authorities in Germany included charges of attempted aggravated extortion, grievous bodily harm and violation of the War Weapons Control Act.

The man is said to have attempted to rob a bank branch in Isselburg on November 7. He threatened with a firearm and a hand grenade. An altercation ensued in which an employee was injured. The trace evidence experts subsequently secured DNA material from the perpetrator. This profile was a hit in the Dutch database.

The Münster public prosecutor's office has now requested that the 67-year-old be extradited to Germany.

Statement from the Borken police

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public