Tendon rupture - Arp will miss Holstein Kiel "in the medium to long term"

Holstein Kiel will still have to do without attacker Fiete Arp. The second-division soccer club made the announcement on Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter. The 23-year-old suffered an injury in the 3-0 win against Hannover 96 in December and had to leave the field after scoring two goals in the final game of last year. The injury has now "turned out to be a torn tendon in the adductor area. He will therefore be out for the medium to long term," Kiel announced. The attacker is working individually at the training camp.

The absence is a bitter setback for the league leaders. Arp had contributed five goals and one assist in the last eight games of the season. His contract expires at the end of the season.

