Municipalities - Around ten tons of New Year's Eve waste in the city centre of Halle

In the city center of Halle, employees of the municipal utilities have removed the remains of the New Year's Eve fireworks. According to the municipal utilities, they expect to end up with around ten tons of New Year's Eve waste. The effort involved has increased in recent years because the number and size of the rocket batteries has increased and they do not fit into the suction shafts of the sweepers and therefore have to be collected by hand. In total, the municipal utilities in Halle expect 15 to 18 tons of New Year's Eve waste.

Source: www.stern.de