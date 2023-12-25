State Chancellery - Around 98,400 euros for photos and videos of Wüst

Between January and the end of November, the state government paid at least 98,417.64 euros for photographers or camera teams to accompany Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU). This is according to a list provided by the State Chancellery in response to a dpa inquiry.

In 2023, "120 photographic and videographic services were invoiced to accompany appointments of the Minister President", according to the State Chancellery. In individual cases, several appointments were billed as one service. The State Chancellery last estimated the costs for photographers at 61,151.53 euros at the beginning of August. After that - now including videographic services - a further 37,266.11 euros had been incurred by the end of November.

In 2022, the State Chancellery had previously only paid 79,653.11 euros for photographic services for accompanying the Prime Minister to appointments.

The SPD and FDP opposition had repeatedly criticized the photo and video commissions in the past and called Wüst the "Insta-President" in reference to a popular social network.

The State Chancellery, on the other hand, emphasizes that "professional photographic accompaniment of appointments or events" is necessary for "contemporary and appropriate political communication with an increased focus on a digital offering". The images would not only be used in social media, but would also be made available via the state's online media libraries.

Source: www.stern.de