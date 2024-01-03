Around 900 passengers have to spend the night at sea on ferry between Oslo and Copenhagen

Stormy weather in Scandinavia has meant that around 900 passengers on the ferry between Oslo and Copenhagen will have to spend an unscheduled night at sea. A spokesman for the ferry company DFDS told the German Press Agency on Wednesday that the ferry would probably not be able to dock in Copenhagen until 7 a.m. on Thursday morning due to the windy conditions. Passengers would be provided with free food and drink.

The ferry connection between Oslo and Copenhagen is popular with both Norwegians and Danes who want to take a detour to the capital of the other country. The ferry was supposed to arrive in Copenhagen on Wednesday morning, but was unable to dock there due to bad weather. In the afternoon, it was in the Öresund, the strait between Denmark and Sweden. As the Danish news agency Ritzau reported, one passenger was taken off board by helicopter due to illness.

Heavy snowfall initially hit western parts of Denmark on Wednesday, while other parts of the country were hit by heavy rain. The weather was accompanied by strong winds and gusts. The Oslo ferry was not the only one to be affected: several ferry crossings between the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm and Ystad in southern Sweden and between Hirtshals in Denmark and Kristiansand and Larvik in southern Norway also had to be canceled.

Source: www.ntv.de