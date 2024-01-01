Skip to content
Around 65,000 people celebrate at the Brandenburg Gate

According to the organizers, around 65,000 people celebrated peacefully at the traditional New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate.

New Year's Eve party - Around 65,000 people celebrate at the Brandenburg Gate

According to the organizers, around 65,000 people celebrated peacefully at the traditional New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate. The party on the festival mile between the Berlin landmark and the Victory Column was therefore sold out, a spokeswoman announced on Monday. For the first time, guests had to pay an admission fee of ten euros. According to the organizers, around 1800 employees were on duty to ensure that the party ran smoothly and peacefully.

The New Year's Eve party was broadcast live on ZDF as a show called "Welcome 2024". It was hosted by Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, there was a firework display. The party entitled "Celebrate at the Gate" reached more than 100 million people in the media, according to the organizers. "The images of the sparkling Brandenburg Gate in Berlin once again went around the world on New Year's Eve and generated strong emotions."

