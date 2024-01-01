Skip to content
Around 640 deployments for helpers in Munich: two major fires

Helpers from the fire and rescue services were called out to around 640 incidents in Munich at the turn of the year. In addition to many smaller fires, the fire department was also called out to two major fires, according to a fire department spokesperson on Monday.

Fireworks explode over the Bavarian capital on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A balcony caught fire in a high-rise building in the Perlach district. A window pane burst due to the heat. One resident was also taken to hospital with severe burns. In Solln, two cars and a building were reportedly on fire. There were no injuries. The residents of the neighboring apartment building were accommodated in a large rescue vehicle during the firefighting work.

Overall, the Munich control center recorded fewer incidents than at the previous turn of the year in the state capital. The atmosphere was one of peaceful celebration and the emergency services were mostly greeted with laughter, encouragement and kind words.

